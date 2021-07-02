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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Designing Disease (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.28.13)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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126 views • July 02, 2021

Dr. Daniels will take you behind the scenes to see how a disease is designed. You will see how the latest disease is being designed to seduce 40% of Americans into taking drugs because they are genetically human. Being sensitive to poisons is now a disease and needs to be treated.

Dr. Daniels will share with you the planning stages, how you will be stripped of your health and finances. Of course, action steps you can take will be revealed as well.

 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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