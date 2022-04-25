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Snake venom substrate in Pfizer and Moderna shots causes cardiovascular disease Atherosclerosis (theorem) IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
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3787 views • April 25, 2022
OneDrive link to this article with all the links for all studies and webpages used in the video this video:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kQGTwlq-l1MM7cHIDFQkBlwCrhboc79d/view?usp=sharing
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CLAIM: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain snake venom substrate
https://plague.info/2022-04-19-covid-mrna-vaccines-contain-snake-venom-substrate.html
CLAIM: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain snake venom substrate - Survive the News
https://www.survivethenews.com/claim-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-contain-snake-venom-substrate/
Answered: Both Pfizer and Moderna MRNA vaccines… | bartleby
https://www.bartleby.com/questions-and-answers/both-pfizer-and-moderna-mrna-vaccines-use-the-lipid-dspc-see-figure-below-in-constructing-the-lipid-/1bc016ef-f58d-4701-a4bf-3b48c1de2cbb
Interaction of phospholipase A2 from Naja melanoleuca snake venom with monomeric substrate analogs. Activation of the enzyme by protein-protein or lipid-protein interactions? - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6840082/
snake venom Archives - Moderna
https://modernaofficial.com/product-tag/snake-venom/
Substrate Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/substrate
Distearoylphosphatidylcholine - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distearoylphosphatidylcholine
Solid lipid nanoparticle - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solid_lipid_nanoparticle
Snake venom - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_venom#Serotherapy
The Dogon Tribe and Nibiru
https://www.darkstar1.co.uk/ds12.html
Niburu | Hoax wiki | Fandom
https://hoax.fandom.com/nl/wiki/Niburu
Study finds link between COVID-19 deaths and snake venom
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/national/coronavirus/study-finds-link-between-covid-19-deaths-and-snake-venom
Like Venom Coursing Through the Body: Researchers Identify Mechanism Driving COVID-19 Mortality | University of Arizona News
https://news.arizona.edu/story/venom-coursing-through-body-researchers-identify-mechanism-driving-covid-19-mortality
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death
https://www.kold.com/2021/08/26/uarizona-researchers-find-similar-enzyme-rattlesnake-venom-could-be-leading-cause-covid-19-death/
Phospholipase A2 - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phospholipase_A2
Anaphylactic reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: A call for further study. - Abstract - Europe PMC
https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/PMC8023205
Substratum Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/substratum
Venomous snake fangs inspire new microneedle drug-delivery system
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-microneedle-patch/60868/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/5b8ae2bd-7ae8-485a-b23d-9b6b91dfab4c
Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
Jane Ruby / Dr Ardis - First Pictures and Videos of Snake Venom Peptides in Bioweapon Shots
https://odysee.com/@ZeeZ:1/First-Pictures-and-Videos-of-Snake-Venom-Peptides-in-Bioweapon-Shots:d
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Snake Venom Theory First Hand / Maria Zeee
https://odysee.com/@ZeeZ:1/Dr.-Bryan-Ardis---Snake-Venom-Theory-First-Hand:d
Tom Cowan | Mike Donio: Debunking Ardis Snake Venom Claims
https://odysee.com/@ReluctantMystic:7/Tom_Cowan_Mike_Donio-debunk-snake-venom-papers:c
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kQGTwlq-l1MM7cHIDFQkBlwCrhboc79d/view?usp=sharing
If you would like to donate or tip me please do so via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
CLAIM: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain snake venom substrate
https://plague.info/2022-04-19-covid-mrna-vaccines-contain-snake-venom-substrate.html
CLAIM: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines contain snake venom substrate - Survive the News
https://www.survivethenews.com/claim-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-contain-snake-venom-substrate/
Answered: Both Pfizer and Moderna MRNA vaccines… | bartleby
https://www.bartleby.com/questions-and-answers/both-pfizer-and-moderna-mrna-vaccines-use-the-lipid-dspc-see-figure-below-in-constructing-the-lipid-/1bc016ef-f58d-4701-a4bf-3b48c1de2cbb
Interaction of phospholipase A2 from Naja melanoleuca snake venom with monomeric substrate analogs. Activation of the enzyme by protein-protein or lipid-protein interactions? - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6840082/
snake venom Archives - Moderna
https://modernaofficial.com/product-tag/snake-venom/
Substrate Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/substrate
Distearoylphosphatidylcholine - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distearoylphosphatidylcholine
Solid lipid nanoparticle - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solid_lipid_nanoparticle
Snake venom - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_venom#Serotherapy
The Dogon Tribe and Nibiru
https://www.darkstar1.co.uk/ds12.html
Niburu | Hoax wiki | Fandom
https://hoax.fandom.com/nl/wiki/Niburu
Study finds link between COVID-19 deaths and snake venom
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/national/coronavirus/study-finds-link-between-covid-19-deaths-and-snake-venom
Like Venom Coursing Through the Body: Researchers Identify Mechanism Driving COVID-19 Mortality | University of Arizona News
https://news.arizona.edu/story/venom-coursing-through-body-researchers-identify-mechanism-driving-covid-19-mortality
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death
https://www.kold.com/2021/08/26/uarizona-researchers-find-similar-enzyme-rattlesnake-venom-could-be-leading-cause-covid-19-death/
Phospholipase A2 - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phospholipase_A2
Anaphylactic reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: A call for further study. - Abstract - Europe PMC
https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/PMC8023205
Substratum Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/substratum
Venomous snake fangs inspire new microneedle drug-delivery system
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-microneedle-patch/60868/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/5b8ae2bd-7ae8-485a-b23d-9b6b91dfab4c
Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
Jane Ruby / Dr Ardis - First Pictures and Videos of Snake Venom Peptides in Bioweapon Shots
https://odysee.com/@ZeeZ:1/First-Pictures-and-Videos-of-Snake-Venom-Peptides-in-Bioweapon-Shots:d
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Snake Venom Theory First Hand / Maria Zeee
https://odysee.com/@ZeeZ:1/Dr.-Bryan-Ardis---Snake-Venom-Theory-First-Hand:d
Tom Cowan | Mike Donio: Debunking Ardis Snake Venom Claims
https://odysee.com/@ReluctantMystic:7/Tom_Cowan_Mike_Donio-debunk-snake-venom-papers:c
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