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COVID-19 vaccines contain snake venom substrate
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20847 views • April 10, 2022
Donations that make it possible for me and my father to divert to a safe country are very welcome via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
This video is not about the spike protein watch Dr. Hoffe's video's about that.
🛑URGENT Warning & Global EMERGENCY🛑 COVID Vaccines Are Deadly Poison Killing People
https://odysee.com/vaccines-warning:606d8475bb10530eccf67bec9a5d3a5f4571282b
Study finds link between COVID-19 deaths and snake venom
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/national/coronavirus/study-finds-link-between-covid-19-deaths-and-snake-venom
Like Venom Coursing Through the Body: Researchers Identify Mechanism Driving COVID-19 Mortality | University of Arizona News
https://news.arizona.edu/story/venom-coursing-through-body-researchers-identify-mechanism-driving-covid-19-mortality
COVID-19 Data Explorer - Our World in Data
https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&;facet=none&pickerSort=asc&pickerMetric=location&hideControls=true&Interval=12-month+rolling+total&Relative+to+Population=true&Color+by+test+positivity=false&country=CAN~USA~FRA~ITA~DEU~JPN~GBR~CHN~IND~IDN&Metric=Vaccine+doses
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death
https://www.kold.com/2021/08/26/uarizona-researchers-find-similar-enzyme-rattlesnake-venom-could-be-leading-cause-covid-19-death/
Phospholipase A2 - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phospholipase_A2
Anaphylactic reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: A call for further study. - Abstract - Europe PMC
https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/PMC8023205
Distearoylphosphatidylcholine - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distearoylphosphatidylcholine
COVID-19 vaccine - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_vaccine
Substratum Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/substratum
Phospholipases C and sphingomyelinases: Lipids as substrates and modulators of enzyme activity - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22504350/
Don't Tread On Me - Daily News: END GAME of this Entire "EVENT" With Dr Carrie Madej .... Injectable Biochip Implants ... REAL DARK WINTER .... Top Secret Document - Internment And Relocation ...
https://nwosucks.blogspot.com/2020/09/end-game-of-this-entire-event-with-dr.html
Venomous snake fangs inspire new microneedle drug-delivery system
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-microneedle-patch/60868/
Snake fang–inspired stamping patch for transdermal delivery of liquid formulations | Request PDF
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/334816092_Snake_fang-inspired_stamping_patch_for_transdermal_delivery_of_liquid_formulations
Snake fang–inspired stamping patch for transdermal delivery of liquid formulations
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.aaw3329
US7753888B2 - Method and/or apparatus for puncturing a surface for extraction, in situ analysis, and/or substance delivery using microneedles - Google Patents
https://patents.google.com/patent/US7753888B2/en
Play - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFlQgIeWkaQjUsowm7Muc6w/videos
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
This video is not about the spike protein watch Dr. Hoffe's video's about that.
🛑URGENT Warning & Global EMERGENCY🛑 COVID Vaccines Are Deadly Poison Killing People
https://odysee.com/vaccines-warning:606d8475bb10530eccf67bec9a5d3a5f4571282b
Study finds link between COVID-19 deaths and snake venom
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/national/coronavirus/study-finds-link-between-covid-19-deaths-and-snake-venom
Like Venom Coursing Through the Body: Researchers Identify Mechanism Driving COVID-19 Mortality | University of Arizona News
https://news.arizona.edu/story/venom-coursing-through-body-researchers-identify-mechanism-driving-covid-19-mortality
COVID-19 Data Explorer - Our World in Data
https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&;facet=none&pickerSort=asc&pickerMetric=location&hideControls=true&Interval=12-month+rolling+total&Relative+to+Population=true&Color+by+test+positivity=false&country=CAN~USA~FRA~ITA~DEU~JPN~GBR~CHN~IND~IDN&Metric=Vaccine+doses
UA researchers find enzyme similar to one in snake venom could be leading cause of COVID-19 death
https://www.kold.com/2021/08/26/uarizona-researchers-find-similar-enzyme-rattlesnake-venom-could-be-leading-cause-covid-19-death/
Phospholipase A2 - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phospholipase_A2
Anaphylactic reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: A call for further study. - Abstract - Europe PMC
https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/PMC8023205
Distearoylphosphatidylcholine - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distearoylphosphatidylcholine
COVID-19 vaccine - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_vaccine
Substratum Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/substratum
Phospholipases C and sphingomyelinases: Lipids as substrates and modulators of enzyme activity - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22504350/
Don't Tread On Me - Daily News: END GAME of this Entire "EVENT" With Dr Carrie Madej .... Injectable Biochip Implants ... REAL DARK WINTER .... Top Secret Document - Internment And Relocation ...
https://nwosucks.blogspot.com/2020/09/end-game-of-this-entire-event-with-dr.html
Venomous snake fangs inspire new microneedle drug-delivery system
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-microneedle-patch/60868/
Snake fang–inspired stamping patch for transdermal delivery of liquid formulations | Request PDF
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/334816092_Snake_fang-inspired_stamping_patch_for_transdermal_delivery_of_liquid_formulations
Snake fang–inspired stamping patch for transdermal delivery of liquid formulations
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.aaw3329
US7753888B2 - Method and/or apparatus for puncturing a surface for extraction, in situ analysis, and/or substance delivery using microneedles - Google Patents
https://patents.google.com/patent/US7753888B2/en
Play - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFlQgIeWkaQjUsowm7Muc6w/videos
Keywords
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