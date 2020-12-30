Brave Doctor Speaks Out About COVID Vaccine and the Vaccine Ingredients Which Are Hidden from Public Knowledge

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Dr Sherri TenPenny explains in detail how the COVID vaccine effects the body. She is an Osteopathic Medical Doctor has been in the practice of Medicine since 1985. She was a Board Certified Doctor in Emergency Medicine and a Director of Level 2 Trauma centre for 12 years. She has spent over 40,000 hours of research and writing on vaccines.