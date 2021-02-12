Did You Know What is in the COVID Vaccine ? And What Effect it has on Your Body ? Listen to Dr Sherry Penny

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Covid Deaths Stats from Vaccinations UK Dr Vernon Coleman, Rachel Elnaugh
Adverse Vaccine Reactions. In Breach of the Nuremberg Code written after the trial of Nazi War Criminals in 1946-1947.
We want scientific proof from the UK Government for everything that has unfolded in the past year.
Nuremberg Trials of the 21st Century to bring those to account for what is currently going on.
Incredible Evidence over 80's Covid Deaths from Vaccinations skyrocketed. Dr Vernon Coleman explains with Rachel Elnaugh.
Stats from: https://www.ukcolumn.org/about-uk-column
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