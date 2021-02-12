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Did You Know What is in the COVID Vaccine ? And What Effect it has on Your Body ? Listen to Dr Sherry Penny
Think For Yourself
Think For Yourself
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19030 views • February 12, 2021
Dr Sherri TenPenny explains in detail how the COVID vaccine effects the body. She is an Osteopathic Medical Doctor has been in the practice of Medicine since 1985. She was a Board Certified Doctor in Emergency Medicine and a Director of Level 2 Trauma centre for 12 years. She has spent over 40,000 hours of research and writing on vaccines.

Other related site:
https://www.brighteon.com/b8f14241-5eb4-472f-852d-04bf01a7b7eb
Covid Deaths Stats from Vaccinations UK Dr Vernon Coleman, Rachel Elnaugh
Adverse Vaccine Reactions. In Breach of the Nuremberg Code written after the trial of Nazi War Criminals in 1946-1947.
We want scientific proof from the UK Government for everything that has unfolded in the past year.
Nuremberg Trials of the 21st Century to bring those to account for what is currently going on.
Incredible Evidence over 80's Covid Deaths from Vaccinations skyrocketed. Dr Vernon Coleman explains with Rachel Elnaugh.
Stats from: https://www.ukcolumn.org/about-uk-column

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy