America's Food Supply Threat

Questions Surround U.S. Food Supply

* In just the last month, more than a dozen food processing plants have been disabled by freak events.

* Two were hit by planes; the rest caught fire.

* This has been going on for the last year.

* Supposedly there’s a new avian virus — and tens of millions of chickens/turkeys have been destroyed because of a bird flu epidemic.

* China has been buying up hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland.

* What is going on here?





No Coincidences

* Remember last month when [Bidan] warned us about food shortages?

* A couple possibilities:

1. The bad guys were plotting to create food shortages.

2. The good guys intercepted that plot and are taking down the cabal’s [processed food] racket.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 April 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304821562001

