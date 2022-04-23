America's Food Supply Threat

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Questions Surround U.S. Food Supply
* In just the last month, more than a dozen food processing plants have been disabled by freak events.
* Two were hit by planes; the rest caught fire.
* This has been going on for the last year.
* Supposedly there’s a new avian virus — and tens of millions of chickens/turkeys have been destroyed because of a bird flu epidemic.
* China has been buying up hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland.
* What is going on here?
No Coincidences
* Remember last month when [Bidan] warned us about food shortages?
* A couple possibilities:
1. The bad guys were plotting to create food shortages.
2. The good guys intercepted that plot and are taking down the cabal’s [processed food] racket.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 April 2022