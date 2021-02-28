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WOW!! COOL Canadian Coronavirus Stuff!! Believe It Or Not!!
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353 views • February 28, 2021
Canadian guy is NOT someone who has to take the coronavirus test. And does NOT have to be quarantined. He knows this and did not. He was otherwise cooperative. This was all applicable to Canadians' Charter Of Rights. I am sure there is something the equivalent within Americans' (Constitutional) rights and other countries' rights, too. By the way, this was during travel within an airport.
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
Be Sure To Check Out ALL My Other Videos
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
Be Sure To Check Out ALL My Other Videos
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