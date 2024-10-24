The Commie Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* They’ll do their best to repair the damage in the coming days.
* They’re going to give up at some point.
* If this gets worse, you’ll see recriminations.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (24 October 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5jxogd-kamala-has-a-plan-for-election-night-and-it-isnt-good-ep.-2357-10242024.html