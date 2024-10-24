The QueMala Collapse Is Real

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
S/he Has A Plan For Election Night & It Isn’t Good
* If this election is a blow-out, they are not going to concede.
* They will litigate this thing to death.
* If it isn’t a blow-out, the media may decide it’s not worth the fight.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (24 October 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5jxogd-kamala-has-a-plan-for-election-night-and-it-isnt-good-ep.-2357-10242024.html