Father of the vaccine.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
Published Yesterday

"We ordered billions of dollars worth of it, before we even knew if it worked. That was one of the best bets ever made. The vaccine is saving our country and saving the world" - Donald Trump.


Excerpt from https://odysee.com/@Anon:96/trump_zionist:b?r=5Pke7zb7m17gUJn9Xa5NVgbg1THSFgS9 on The Wake Up Project.


donald trumpfather of the vaccineconvince people to take it

