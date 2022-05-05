Real Reason Science Never Destroyed Smallpox (BBC Horizon - s1997e05 - Smallpox on Death Row clip)

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The Smallpox genome contains HUMAN IMMUNE GENES! Horizon reports on the last lab samples of smallpox. But a debate has erupted over whether the virus should be preserved, because it may contain genetic material as to the nature and cure of other diseases.
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Full Episode: https://www.brighteon.com/60a8b378-d4ab-408d-83b3-406c863095b0