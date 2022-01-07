The Vaccine Passport is a YOKE OF BONDAGE - NOT A GUARANTEE OF FREEDOM - IT IS ALSO PROOF OF NEW OWNERSHIP

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Moses chose to endure ill treatment with the people of God rather than to enjoy the passing pleasures of sin. He was looking to the reward - and it wasn't pleasures on this earth. What will you do? Moses did not fear the wrath of the king.
If you have taken any of the jabs, then I urge you to seek the Lord, seek prayer, seek healing protocols to remove the Trojan Horse from the temple.
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