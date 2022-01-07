The Vaccine Passport is a YOKE OF BONDAGE - NOT A GUARANTEE OF FREEDOM - IT IS ALSO PROOF OF NEW OWNERSHIP

Your passport to slavery is here - digital identification papers that prove you are a slave and have an owner other than God. They tell you "get jabbed. Defile the temple of God. And then get proof that you have divorced yourself from God". Satan and the kings of earth will reward you with "freedom". Can't you see what is going on?Moses chose to endure ill treatment with the people of God rather than to enjoy the passing pleasures of sin. He was looking to the reward - and it wasn't pleasures on this earth. What will you do? Moses did not fear the wrath of the king.If you have taken any of the jabs, then I urge you to seek the Lord, seek prayer, seek healing protocols to remove the Trojan Horse from the temple.