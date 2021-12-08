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Klaus Schwab and Gene Editing in Humans
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158 views • December 08, 2021
Klaus Schwab says the 4th industrial revolution offers us many opportunities, including editing the genes of humans. Think Covid injections and messenger RNA. These injections are being forced upon humanity under the ruse of a "covid pandemic" for a reason, and it is not public health.
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