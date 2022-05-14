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DEVOLVED | Vol 4 - Drain the Swamp | Devolution by Patel Patriot
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
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228 views • May 14, 2022
Dauntless Dialogue presents Vol 4 of DEVOLVED! All 4 volumes are here on GalacticStorm Channel. If you have missed this series, its a compact version of the Devolution by Patel Patriot! Scroll down for the links to Vol 1-3. PLEASE LIKE AND SHARE!!

If the 2020 US presidential election was rigged against Donald Trump, is it possible the military was prepared well in advance of this election to monitor for fraud? Is there any evidence to indicate that white hats in the American government knew Biden would steal the election and caught him, triggering a continuity of government plan to save the republic? Based on the research of Patel Patriot, DEVOLVED is a series investigating the concept of “devolution” which is when a government’s chain of command is decentralized to circumvent the Constitutional provisions for succession.

Donorbox to support the Devolved series: https://donorbox.org/devolution-series-devolved-docuseries

Read the article series: www.devolution.link
Telegram: https://t.me/s/patelpatriot

SEE THE 4 PART DEVOLVED SERIES HERE:
Trailer
https://www.brighteon.com/fa788544-1233-4bf5-95b8-46944b46fb08

DEVOLVED Vol 1
https://www.brighteon.com/79ab91fd-789f-4c24-a99b-5a9f9ae7d849

DEVOLVED Vol 2
https://www.brighteon.com/50391bb5-06b5-494f-8eb1-ea69d942fc27

DEVOLVED Vol 3
https://www.brighteon.com/b95afcf1-ff60-4fcb-9fb4-0b2bc3c0749f

DEVOLVED Vol 4
https://www.brighteon.com/b60496ec-abc3-4787-8513-5436b17dcbb1
Keywords
devolutionpatel patriotdevolveddauntlessdialoguevol 4
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