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COVID-19 in Chemtrails!
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1663 views • July 23, 2020
COVID-19 in Chemtrails! Large Retirement Homes Precision-Grid Targeted with De-populating COVID-19 Chemtrails! Spreading chemtrails over homes for elderly are not circumstantial but precision targeted on strict grid agendas... The COVID-19 eugenics agenda is far more systematic than most realize! For more on this topic go to: https://www.brighteon.com/532bd7b0-2d5e-4d9f-91b6-60dadc9ee6a2
For the longest time Watchmen Incorporated sensed this the case. Here we see a very large chemtrail starting just before a large retirement home and ending just beyond it. For those who know statistics, the chances of this positioning "just happening" has to be in the millions. Of course, this is not to say all chemtrails have COVID-19. Some are worse. (With AIDS, blood cells, etc.)
Weaponized COVID-19. Too, this is a very rare flight pattern never routine
for Edmonton International Airport traffic 1 20 mile drive south of here.
Precision Grid Targeting of a COVID-19 Chentrail: Targeting large senior retirement homes. Definitely something to watch for in your locality! Eugenics. The "blood business" of war: here the weapon hidden in plain sight.
Traced ultimately to Rothschild who owns the Shell tankers at airports putting this in,
traceable to his global de-pop. agent George Soros.
For the longest time Watchmen Incorporated sensed this the case. Here we see a very large chemtrail starting just before a large retirement home and ending just beyond it. For those who know statistics, the chances of this positioning "just happening" has to be in the millions. Of course, this is not to say all chemtrails have COVID-19. Some are worse. (With AIDS, blood cells, etc.)
Weaponized COVID-19. Too, this is a very rare flight pattern never routine
for Edmonton International Airport traffic 1 20 mile drive south of here.
Precision Grid Targeting of a COVID-19 Chentrail: Targeting large senior retirement homes. Definitely something to watch for in your locality! Eugenics. The "blood business" of war: here the weapon hidden in plain sight.
Traced ultimately to Rothschild who owns the Shell tankers at airports putting this in,
traceable to his global de-pop. agent George Soros.
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