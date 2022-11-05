Ukraine Clarity In The Courtyard Of Hell

CLARIFICATION:

THE -FEW- GRAPHIC SCENES IN THE VIDEO HAVE BEEN COVERED WITH THE "MOSAIC EFFECT" TO COMPLY WITH THE BRIGHTEON RULES THAT DO NOT ALLOW CRUEL VIOLENCE (on Youtube, however, no such restriction was imposed while the video was posted there).

This video was created in 2014 on the occasion of the events in Ukraine at the time and is beginning to prove prophetic. That is, it refers to the events of those years.

The YouTube channel on which this video was first posted in Greek has closed a few years ago (for another reason) and since then this video has not been available in Greek. The main thing we are left with, are the various groups of "known-unknown" in each country, consisting largely of both real (and parastatal) aliens and domestic crypto-aliens, who engage in hostile actions against the nation-state which "hosts" them (unbeknownst to the natives).

They have even been systematically cultivated a deep hatred, while at the same time they themselves are presented as "same-ethnic-indigenous".

This will be shown in this video, in order to understand what is happening in the current events of Ukraine (2021-2022) with the swamps e.g. they shoot Ukrainians, sabotaging Ukraine's defenses from within.

One of the goals of these Nazis (not only in Ukraine, but everywhere), is to target e.g. of those who tell inconvenient truths. This is how they achieve this: They get the Nazis (and other bogeymen) to project slogans such as: "Our country for our people", "Out with illegal aliens" and in general to spread self-evident (real) truths with which the indigenous population agrees. E.g. they say "The elections were rigged".

At the same time, however, they deliberately carry out criminal actions in order to be deliberately characterized as a "criminal organization" that is allegedly being prosecuted.

Result: If any citizen repeats truths such as "the elections were rigged", the "system" immediately points the finger at him as a "Nazi" or as a "conspiracy theory", since what he says is supposed to be said only by Nazis or those who believe conspiracy theories etc.

Thus, for fear of stigmatization and guilt, succeed and close their mouths on "forbidden" but essential issues for the country and the people, in every essential aspect of everyday life. Concise: what they don't want the world to say and do, they put in the mouths and actions of the Nazis (and other bogeymen), so that normal people hardly dare to repeat them.



