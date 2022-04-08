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THE COMING COLLAPSE & OUR GEOENGINEERED SKIES - TOXIC GRAPHENE & ALUMINUM IN EVERY BREATH WE TAKE
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481 views • April 08, 2022
The Coming Collapse & Our Geoengineered Skies -- Highly Toxic Graphene & Aluminum in Every Breath We Take: "If We Don't Deal With This We're Done."
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from GeoEngineering Watch
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
Original title: Coming Collapse Q & A, April 7, 2022 (Geoengineering Watch)
Climate Scientists Demand Immediate Halt to Bill Gates’ Genocidal ‘Solar Dimming’ Project https://www.brighteon.com/7ddf3493-6ca4-4893-bd0f-2a8864c704b7
The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary ( Geoengineering Watch ). https://www.brighteon.com/78f04344-a518-4501-91f4-0f2d1bc81d50
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from GeoEngineering Watch
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
Original title: Coming Collapse Q & A, April 7, 2022 (Geoengineering Watch)
Climate Scientists Demand Immediate Halt to Bill Gates’ Genocidal ‘Solar Dimming’ Project https://www.brighteon.com/7ddf3493-6ca4-4893-bd0f-2a8864c704b7
The Dimming, Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary ( Geoengineering Watch ). https://www.brighteon.com/78f04344-a518-4501-91f4-0f2d1bc81d50
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