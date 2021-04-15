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Climate Scientists Demand Immediate Halt to Bill Gates’ Genocidal ‘Solar Dimming’ Project
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142 views • April 15, 2021
One of humanity’s most important life sources, the sun, is under attack by genocidal maniac Bill Gates, who wants to artificially “dim” it with chemicals to stop “global warming. A growing cohort of scientists, however, says no.
https://greatreject.org/stop-psychopath-bill-gates/
Dr. Patrick Moore is a lifelong independent scientist and environmentalist. He was a co-founder of Greenpeace in 1971, and director for 15 years
His book Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/56918041-fake-invisible-catastrophes-and-threats-of-doom
https://www.brighteon.com/c59ee9ed-5d92-4dc6-915d-c02971782cfb
https://greatreject.org/stop-psychopath-bill-gates/
Dr. Patrick Moore is a lifelong independent scientist and environmentalist. He was a co-founder of Greenpeace in 1971, and director for 15 years
His book Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/56918041-fake-invisible-catastrophes-and-threats-of-doom
https://www.brighteon.com/c59ee9ed-5d92-4dc6-915d-c02971782cfb
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