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Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom
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43 views • March 14, 2021
Former Greenpeace Canada president Patrick Moore says it would seem the greatest threat to civilisation is “invisible and non-existent”.
“All the scare stories are based on things that are either invisible – like C02 and radiation – or so remote, like coral reefs and polar bears, or in the future where of course they’re both invisible and remote,” Mr Moore told Sky News host Chris Smith.
“There isn’t a single real one among them”.
“All the scare stories are based on things that are either invisible – like C02 and radiation – or so remote, like coral reefs and polar bears, or in the future where of course they’re both invisible and remote,” Mr Moore told Sky News host Chris Smith.
“There isn’t a single real one among them”.
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