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Japan has had enough of Big Pharma Intimidation. Svenska efter 3.10
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321 views • December 29, 2021
1. Japan has had enough of Big Pharma Intimidation. Japan has demonstrated that ivermectin can be used as a more effective cure and a permanent substitute for the Coronavirus vaccines produced by big pharmaceutical companies. I can send to you from Thailand.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVc3cHWMlgI
2. This Lady Needs A Medal For Reminding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau That He Could Be Hung For Committing Treason. The World needs more brave people like this woman.
https://www.brighteon.com/853b6ae2-8562-4dc3-8375-dbdeba8e6956
3. New Covid Pill Makes The Virus Mutate Like Crazy Potentially A Very Dangerous Medication
https://www.brighteon.com/e1925604-5ce4-498e-a0c7-efc229639a7f
4. 2 Views on Why Trump is Promoting the Experimental COVID-19 Injections - Which is Correct? Im very disturbed by Candace Owens excuses. Trump is in damage control. He knows.
https://www.brighteon.com/a324f2b5-3c5b-4f21-89dd-fc48b3df0df9
5. Russian Orthadox Christians Warn Of Elite Depopulation Agenda & The Intended Limitless Desecration Of Man. Some priests understand what is going on.
https://www.brighteon.com/8cffdf46-0aa9-4f71-a832-811093e4f8ca
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVc3cHWMlgI
2. This Lady Needs A Medal For Reminding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau That He Could Be Hung For Committing Treason. The World needs more brave people like this woman.
https://www.brighteon.com/853b6ae2-8562-4dc3-8375-dbdeba8e6956
3. New Covid Pill Makes The Virus Mutate Like Crazy Potentially A Very Dangerous Medication
https://www.brighteon.com/e1925604-5ce4-498e-a0c7-efc229639a7f
4. 2 Views on Why Trump is Promoting the Experimental COVID-19 Injections - Which is Correct? Im very disturbed by Candace Owens excuses. Trump is in damage control. He knows.
https://www.brighteon.com/a324f2b5-3c5b-4f21-89dd-fc48b3df0df9
5. Russian Orthadox Christians Warn Of Elite Depopulation Agenda & The Intended Limitless Desecration Of Man. Some priests understand what is going on.
https://www.brighteon.com/8cffdf46-0aa9-4f71-a832-811093e4f8ca
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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