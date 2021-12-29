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Japan has had enough of Big Pharma Intimidation. Svenska efter 3.10
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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321 views • December 29, 2021
1. Japan has had enough of Big Pharma Intimidation. Japan has demonstrated that ivermectin can be used as a more effective cure and a permanent substitute for the Coronavirus vaccines produced by big pharmaceutical companies. I can send to you from Thailand.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVc3cHWMlgI
2. This Lady Needs A Medal For Reminding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau That He Could Be Hung For Committing Treason. The World needs more brave people like this woman.
https://www.brighteon.com/853b6ae2-8562-4dc3-8375-dbdeba8e6956
3. New Covid Pill Makes The Virus Mutate Like Crazy Potentially A Very Dangerous Medication
https://www.brighteon.com/e1925604-5ce4-498e-a0c7-efc229639a7f
4. 2 Views on Why Trump is Promoting the Experimental COVID-19 Injections - Which is Correct? Im very disturbed by Candace Owens excuses. Trump is in damage control. He knows.
https://www.brighteon.com/a324f2b5-3c5b-4f21-89dd-fc48b3df0df9
5. Russian Orthadox Christians Warn Of Elite Depopulation Agenda & The Intended Limitless Desecration Of Man. Some priests understand what is going on.
https://www.brighteon.com/8cffdf46-0aa9-4f71-a832-811093e4f8ca
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy