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2 Views on Why Trump is Promoting the Experimental COVID-19 Injections - Which is Correct?
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642 views • December 28, 2021
28.12.2021
Conservative talk show host Candace Owens continues to deal with controversy from her interview with Donald Trump, and recently published a video of her explaining her views on Trump.
She has publicly stated that she is against the COVID-19 shots:
“I just will never ever let that vaccine into my body. I believe firmly that Big Pharma is the greatest evil on the face of the planet. I am healthy, young, in shape and simply unafraid of Covid-19.”
And yet, she insists that her views on the shots do not conflict with Donald Trump publicly stating how he wants everyone to get the shots, and lying to the public by stating the same lies that are coming out of the mouths of Fauci, Biden, and others that the "unvaccinated" are filling the hospitals and dying from COVID right now.
A few days ago, Dr. David Martin, who has been one of the leading voices in the Alternative media exposing the fraud behind Sars COVID for the past two years, was interviewed by Conservative host Seth Holehouse of "Man in America" where the 1 hour interview was titled "Why Does Trump Keep Promoting the Vaccine?"
I have created a clip from that interview that I believe best sums up what Dr. David Martin said, and between what Candace Owens published, and the questions from pro-Trump Seth Holehouse that Dr. Martin answers, I think we have in under 10 minutes a succinct summary of the two current views about why Donald Trump is out pushing for everyone to get a COVID-19 injection.
Listen to this short video, and then answer this question for yourself: Which view is more credible?
Full article (comments submitted here): https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/2-views-on-why-trump-is-promoting-the-experimental-covid-19-injections-which-view-is-correct/
HealthImpactNews
18477 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xCnmYWhmg26n/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
Conservative talk show host Candace Owens continues to deal with controversy from her interview with Donald Trump, and recently published a video of her explaining her views on Trump.
She has publicly stated that she is against the COVID-19 shots:
“I just will never ever let that vaccine into my body. I believe firmly that Big Pharma is the greatest evil on the face of the planet. I am healthy, young, in shape and simply unafraid of Covid-19.”
And yet, she insists that her views on the shots do not conflict with Donald Trump publicly stating how he wants everyone to get the shots, and lying to the public by stating the same lies that are coming out of the mouths of Fauci, Biden, and others that the "unvaccinated" are filling the hospitals and dying from COVID right now.
A few days ago, Dr. David Martin, who has been one of the leading voices in the Alternative media exposing the fraud behind Sars COVID for the past two years, was interviewed by Conservative host Seth Holehouse of "Man in America" where the 1 hour interview was titled "Why Does Trump Keep Promoting the Vaccine?"
I have created a clip from that interview that I believe best sums up what Dr. David Martin said, and between what Candace Owens published, and the questions from pro-Trump Seth Holehouse that Dr. Martin answers, I think we have in under 10 minutes a succinct summary of the two current views about why Donald Trump is out pushing for everyone to get a COVID-19 injection.
Listen to this short video, and then answer this question for yourself: Which view is more credible?
Full article (comments submitted here): https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/2-views-on-why-trump-is-promoting-the-experimental-covid-19-injections-which-view-is-correct/
HealthImpactNews
18477 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xCnmYWhmg26n/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
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