MAN SEEN TELEPORTING 🫥 IN SECURITY FOOTAGE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
2520 views • 4 months ago

Man Seen Teleporting in Security Footage.

A video posted online shows a man appearing on the street out of nowhere and casually continuing his journey like nothing special happened.

#ufomania #StrangerThings #StrangerThings5 #Weirdthings #teleport


Source: https://x.com/maniaUFO/status/1872578368543019216


Additional footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MOtth7Vln8


Special thanks to KAPWING


Droyd 2


https://youtube.com/watch?v=BTdb0MKmnwM


Spillway in South Dakota gets destroyed by politicians


https://litter.catbox.moe/aqrpff.mp4


Lost Tombs of Notre Dame | Full Documentary | NOVA | PBS

Check out what they found in the floor of Notre Dame during this restoration


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeEO9nRQjHc&pp=ygVCTm90cmUgZGFtZSByZXN0b3JhdGlvbiBmaW5kcyBsZWFkIGNvZmZpbiBhbmQ


Drones in the 1990's Experimental Multiple Kill Hover Vehicles #drone #dronevideo #newjersey


https://youtube.com/watch?v=NL1UF2bvaEM


Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 27, 2024 – The AI takeover will force epic battle between centralized vs DECENTRALIZED control over knowledge and content


https://www.brighteon.com/dce06617-2f03-48bd-9b5c-5379b7e23aa7

portalteleportationwhatwhatwhatbruh
