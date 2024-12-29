Man Seen Teleporting in Security Footage.

A video posted online shows a man appearing on the street out of nowhere and casually continuing his journey like nothing special happened.

#ufomania #StrangerThings #StrangerThings5 #Weirdthings #teleport





Source: https://x.com/maniaUFO/status/1872578368543019216





Additional footage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MOtth7Vln8





Special thanks to KAPWING





Droyd 2





https://youtube.com/watch?v=BTdb0MKmnwM





Spillway in South Dakota gets destroyed by politicians





https://litter.catbox.moe/aqrpff.mp4





Lost Tombs of Notre Dame | Full Documentary | NOVA | PBS

Check out what they found in the floor of Notre Dame during this restoration





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeEO9nRQjHc&pp=ygVCTm90cmUgZGFtZSByZXN0b3JhdGlvbiBmaW5kcyBsZWFkIGNvZmZpbiBhbmQ





Drones in the 1990's Experimental Multiple Kill Hover Vehicles #drone #dronevideo #newjersey





https://youtube.com/watch?v=NL1UF2bvaEM





Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 27, 2024 – The AI takeover will force epic battle between centralized vs DECENTRALIZED control over knowledge and content





https://www.brighteon.com/dce06617-2f03-48bd-9b5c-5379b7e23aa7