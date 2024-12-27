Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 27, 2024 – The AI takeover will force epic battle between centralized vs DECENTRALIZED control over knowledge and content

- Interview with Mike Ferris on AI and Future Developments (0:10)

- Challenges with AI-Generated Videos (2:39)

- Personalized AI-Generated Content (12:01)

- Impact of AI on Traditional Industries (23:39)

- Concerns and Criticisms of AI (30:49)

- The Role of AI in Healthcare and Counseling (37:30)

- The Future of AI and Human Interaction (38:37)

- Decentralization and AI Innovation (53:22)

- The Impact of AI on Advertising and Influencer Marketing (1:10:50)

- The Future of AI and Government Control (1:13:15)

- El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment and IMF Intervention (1:17:16)

- Decentralized Financial Systems and BRICS Currency (1:20:02)

- Economic Collapse and Geopolitical Shifts (1:23:14)

- Middle East Geopolitics and Iran's Strategy (1:29:45)

- Economic Warfare and the Role of Cryptocurrencies (1:49:16)

- The Future of Decentralization and Survival Strategies (1:49:34)





