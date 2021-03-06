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PSEC - 2021 - Is Canada Creating Psychopaths? | 440hz [hd 720p]
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20 views • March 06, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Is Canada Creating Psychopaths?" -- is Canada creating psychopaths by creating an environment of trauma and abuse for children? That sure seems to be the case!
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Make Adams HRR, The Babylon Bee, Claudia Fernety
Hashtags: #canada #agenda21 #childabuse #newnormal #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: canada agenda21 childabuse newnormal genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: canada, agenda21, childabuse, newnormal, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/46f3VpQMJlP5/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1214777327835922432?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Is-Canada-Creating-Psychopaths---hd-720p-:1?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vee24d-psec-2021-is-canada-creating-psychopaths-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/jJM5aCo?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/b470e1e6-a1a2-4599-82e3-0f17f1555aae
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2021-is-canada-creating-psychopaths-hd-720p_unSrezpHGYk4Vkj.html
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=327510d6d64c3c86ded75204c83b26b207b6f190ad09c84a963336d5952e35a7&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/59019_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Make Adams HRR, The Babylon Bee, Claudia Fernety
Hashtags: #canada #agenda21 #childabuse #newnormal #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: canada agenda21 childabuse newnormal genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: canada, agenda21, childabuse, newnormal, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/46f3VpQMJlP5/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1214777327835922432?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Is-Canada-Creating-Psychopaths---hd-720p-:1?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vee24d-psec-2021-is-canada-creating-psychopaths-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/jJM5aCo?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/b470e1e6-a1a2-4599-82e3-0f17f1555aae
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2021-is-canada-creating-psychopaths-hd-720p_unSrezpHGYk4Vkj.html
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=327510d6d64c3c86ded75204c83b26b207b6f190ad09c84a963336d5952e35a7&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/59019_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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