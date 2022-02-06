What's the Difference Between the Global Sun Oven and the All-American Sun Oven solar box cookers?

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(courtesy of Sun Oven International featuring its Founder, Paul Munsen) Save $, energy, our planet and cook, bake, pastuerize water, and MORE with ONLY the power of the sun by clicking-on: sunoven.com/product/sun-oven-one-house-otg-edition/ . To share, use:tinyurl.com/BuySunOven
Cook, Bake, Dehydrate, or Boil with the World's Most Universal Power Source... Free Sunshine! The TOTALLY NEW All-American SUN OVEN® has retained the best qualities of the original Global Sun Oven and added many more user-friendly features to create America's most efficient, hassle-free solar appliance for cooking, water pasteurization, and dehydrating!!!
To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/SunOvenVideo
To freeze dry your food, click-on our Harvest Right affiliate link at: tinyurl.com/BestFreezeDryer
To learn more and/or to view our Global Sun Oven if willing to come to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA, contact Sun Oven Affiliate, Danny "Sun" Tseng: Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s but only check ~monthly) voice: 1+786-441-2727 | toll-free: 1+800-250-8975 text: 305.297.9360 e-mail: [email protected] and/or [email protected] Send a Facebook friend request to: https://www.facebook.com/danny.tseng.5447
To help you get 100% "off-the-grid," view a FREE copy of our catalog on Google Drive by logging into your Gmail before visiting: https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGridCatalog For a FREE copy of our "10 $- & Energy-Saving Tips" e-guide, visit: https://tinyurl.com/10energySavers To visit our sister channel, "Solar for Dummies" on YouTube, visit: https://youtube.com/c/solarfordummies For a FREE plan to get to "net zero energy," visit: https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyPlan For a FREE 1-page list of the world's most cost-effective (and quickest payback/highest ROI) energy conservation and efficiency upgrades, visit: https://tinyurl.com/TopSouthFLenergySavers To be able to afford all these off-grid and energy-saving items, learn how to supplement your income by visiting our "Money, Time, and Location FREEdom, ASAP!" channel at: https://tinyurl.com/FreedomFrom9to5YouTubeChannel To increase not only your health- and life-span but, most importantly, your BRAIN/MINDspan so you can continue to live off-the-grid, visit my "BetterBrain101.com -- BEYOND Bulletproof Health" channel at: https://youtube.com/c/betterbrain101 #SunOven