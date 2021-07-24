Censorship of Adverse Reactions f/mRNA "Vaccine" is Dangerous w/Stacee Marie & Stevie Thrasher

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Watch the FULL video interview here: Watch the FULL video interview here: https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4/covid19_mRNA_Vaccine_Adverse_Reactions:8?r=33THDZR3vDt2XNUg7WGaRmEdw54PtSwo
https://www.brighteon.com/b39d9088-d901-43c4-bad8-83d58397342f
Follow Stevie Thrasher at:
https://www.tiktok.com/@steviethrasher?
Stevie Thrasher's GoFundMe:
https://gofund.me/f8d69d72
Stacee Marie's GoFundMe:
https://gofund.me/ab870877
https://www.tiktok.com/@imakindacute?
If you’re in the USA, you can report adverse reactions to the VAERS website:
https://vaers.hhs.gov/esub/index.jsp
If you’re in the UK, you can report adverse reactions to the MHRA Yellow Card website:
https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/
If you’re in Australia, you can report adverse reactions to the TGA website: https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-24-06-2021#section-527
If you, your family, or friend needs assistance, you can go to the ICAN (Inform Consent Action Network) website for medical treatment advisory and legal consult: https://www.icandecide.org/report-a-vaccine-injury/
To learn more: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by
https://www.premiumbeat.com/
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