P.8 Covid-19 mandates: Perth - Australia’s loss of health freedom – Dr Judy Wilyman. MVI_8535

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b7670b6c-75dd-416d-8ecf-5e9ae3a205f8
P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ef3e84b5-8fd3-44a6-a9f0-e10942edf4a1
P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/38c33bed-83fa-4a54-8233-923b506b9de9
P.5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c785458d-a3c7-446b-acd8-ce8fd12c9bf2
P.6 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c24dd1fc-89f8-4bc4-9672-bdf274446129
P. 7 here: https://www.brighteon.com/6bd6000c-13d5-4cca-8016-e8eea00f7f7f
P.8 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b38ce4c1-c4eb-49fd-bc77-e587c62b69af
P.9 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ae1e94cd-391c-43e0-afde-fd6e6a866d87
A packed hall in Dianella at Laguna Veneto Sporting & Bocce Social Club were treated to 4 great speakers, Dr Paul, Dr Mark Imisides, Dr Judy Wilyman, and Ze Winters, sparked by our state Premier Mark McGowan’s vaccine mandates announced last week, 20th October 2021, now the most severe in Australia. We won’t go down without a fight, McGowan, and you may well lose.