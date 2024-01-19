The French Ambassador was filmed leaving the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry - Reporters asks, "What are French Mercenaries doing in Ukraine?"

“How do you explain the fact that mercenaries are fighting in Ukraine? What are French mercenaries doing in Ukraine? Aren't you ashamed?"

The French Ambassador was filmed leaving the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was summoned after the destruction of mercenaries from France in Kharkov.

There was no response from the ambassador.

There were many French mercenaries killed by Russia. They were located at a hotel that was blown apart. Video of blown building, posted: https://www.brighteon.com/7790782c-e95c-426c-9816-e8d80dfb1939



