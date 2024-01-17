One of the damaged objects in Kharkov after Russian night strikes - 60 Militants were Eliminated, of mostly French Mercenaries.

One of the damaged objects in Kharkov after night strikes.
Added:
JUST IN: The Russian Ministry of Defense reported a precision strike on January 16 targeting a temporary location of foreign militants in Kharkov, predominantly composed of French mercenaries.
As a result of the strike, the building housing the mercenaries was completely destroyed. Over 60 militants were eliminated, and more than 20 were transported to medical facilities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.