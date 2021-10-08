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Poppy will put them to sleep. Sleeeep... The Bewitching Opiate
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69 views • October 08, 2021
(* Playlist links below) Poppy will put them to sleep. Sleeeep...
Poppy's 3:36 (Music to Sleep To) is a 2016 self-released album of ambient music, produced with polysomnographists from the Washington University School of Medicine. Rolling Stone magazine called the album "intentionally soporific" - and such is the way of the opium poppy.
Playlist links:
1) Who is Poppy - and is she conspiring to get our ruby slippers?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1pdafQVFuUu/
https://www.brighteon.com/3baecf86-cc4a-4764-b215-2f43f3fe52da
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WhoIsPoppy.mp4
2) Poppy 3:36 "Poppy in Wonderland"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WZIy0bqYCTJf/
https://www.brighteon.com/e81fa53f-efd5-4049-b593-dfc319b8fc2b
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Poppy336WhiteRabbit.mp4
3) Poppy 3:36 "What Does it Mean?" 216 minutes (6x6x6)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnWIoXSEbc9v/
https://www.brighteon.com/41625dd7-7e28-44f9-8730-c2f2047977d9
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/poppy336-216.mp4
4) Poppy will put them to sleep. Sleeeep... The Bewitching Opiate
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SyzluQcpwcVh/
https://www.brighteon.com/b322e548-8287-467f-9ede-d03a06c64cad
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Poppy3SleepSpell.mp4
5) Decoding: "Time is Up" - Poppy as "The" Beast
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jegiS1jmNpwD/
https://www.brighteon.com/23a1697a-27b0-4246-acdd-ebaca53e8578
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PoppyTimeIsUp.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Poppy's 3:36 (Music to Sleep To) is a 2016 self-released album of ambient music, produced with polysomnographists from the Washington University School of Medicine. Rolling Stone magazine called the album "intentionally soporific" - and such is the way of the opium poppy.
Playlist links:
1) Who is Poppy - and is she conspiring to get our ruby slippers?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1pdafQVFuUu/
https://www.brighteon.com/3baecf86-cc4a-4764-b215-2f43f3fe52da
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WhoIsPoppy.mp4
2) Poppy 3:36 "Poppy in Wonderland"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WZIy0bqYCTJf/
https://www.brighteon.com/e81fa53f-efd5-4049-b593-dfc319b8fc2b
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Poppy336WhiteRabbit.mp4
3) Poppy 3:36 "What Does it Mean?" 216 minutes (6x6x6)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnWIoXSEbc9v/
https://www.brighteon.com/41625dd7-7e28-44f9-8730-c2f2047977d9
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/poppy336-216.mp4
4) Poppy will put them to sleep. Sleeeep... The Bewitching Opiate
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SyzluQcpwcVh/
https://www.brighteon.com/b322e548-8287-467f-9ede-d03a06c64cad
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Poppy3SleepSpell.mp4
5) Decoding: "Time is Up" - Poppy as "The" Beast
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jegiS1jmNpwD/
https://www.brighteon.com/23a1697a-27b0-4246-acdd-ebaca53e8578
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PoppyTimeIsUp.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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