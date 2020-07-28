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Revelation 14:1 The Lamb on Mount Sion with 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of Israel
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8 views • July 28, 2020
Revelation 14:
1 And I looked, and, lo, a Lamb stood on the mount Sion, and with him an hundred forty and four thousand, having his Father's name written in their foreheads.
Many folks reading this verse always thought the Lamb of God was standing on Mount Sion of Jerusalem in Israel. However when we keep reading Revelation Chapter 14, just after the first verse, we soon come to the realization that their voices were heard from Heaven singing before the throne of God a new
song that no man can learn except the 144,000 which were sealed.
Revelation 14:
2 And I heard a voice from heaven, as the voice of many waters, and as the voice of a great thunder: and I heard the voice of harpers harping with their harps:
3 And they sung as it were a new song before the throne, and before the four beasts, and the elders: and no man could learn that song but the hundred and forty and four thousand, which were redeemed from the earth.
The Lamb of God was standing on Mount Sion in Heaven with 144,000 from the 12 tribes of Israel singing before the Throne of God. A glorious and amazing vision of the Apostle John, the Apostle Paul also gave us a powerful description of Mount Sion in Heaven.
Hebrews 12:22
But ye are come unto mount Sion, and unto the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to an innumerable company of angels,
23 To the general assembly and church of the firstborn, which are written in heaven, and to God the Judge of all, and to the spirits of just men made perfect,
24 And to Jesus the mediator of the new covenant, and to the blood of sprinkling, that speaketh better things than that of Abel.
Colossians 1:18
And he is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence.
Mount Sion in the Book of Revelation is "the general assembly and church of the firstborn" in Heaven. This is the Heavenly Jerusalem, the Holy City with 144,000 from the tribes of Israel, "the Firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb".
Revelation 14:
4 These are they which were not defiled with women; for they are virgins. These are they which follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth. These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb.
5 And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God.
Make sure to read:
Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of Israel
https://www.brighteon.com/d9849125-6adb-4bf6-ad76-65418a87b839
The third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's Visions
https://www.brighteon.com/649ccbcb-216c-466a-bd8f-4b6831946101
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
The Two Witnesses, Prophecies of Gog and Magog
https://www.brighteon.com/7affd716-0198-4490-98ab-53eba8c5f586
Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
1 And I looked, and, lo, a Lamb stood on the mount Sion, and with him an hundred forty and four thousand, having his Father's name written in their foreheads.
Many folks reading this verse always thought the Lamb of God was standing on Mount Sion of Jerusalem in Israel. However when we keep reading Revelation Chapter 14, just after the first verse, we soon come to the realization that their voices were heard from Heaven singing before the throne of God a new
song that no man can learn except the 144,000 which were sealed.
Revelation 14:
2 And I heard a voice from heaven, as the voice of many waters, and as the voice of a great thunder: and I heard the voice of harpers harping with their harps:
3 And they sung as it were a new song before the throne, and before the four beasts, and the elders: and no man could learn that song but the hundred and forty and four thousand, which were redeemed from the earth.
The Lamb of God was standing on Mount Sion in Heaven with 144,000 from the 12 tribes of Israel singing before the Throne of God. A glorious and amazing vision of the Apostle John, the Apostle Paul also gave us a powerful description of Mount Sion in Heaven.
Hebrews 12:22
But ye are come unto mount Sion, and unto the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to an innumerable company of angels,
23 To the general assembly and church of the firstborn, which are written in heaven, and to God the Judge of all, and to the spirits of just men made perfect,
24 And to Jesus the mediator of the new covenant, and to the blood of sprinkling, that speaketh better things than that of Abel.
Colossians 1:18
And he is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence.
Mount Sion in the Book of Revelation is "the general assembly and church of the firstborn" in Heaven. This is the Heavenly Jerusalem, the Holy City with 144,000 from the tribes of Israel, "the Firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb".
Revelation 14:
4 These are they which were not defiled with women; for they are virgins. These are they which follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth. These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb.
5 And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God.
Make sure to read:
Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of Israel
https://www.brighteon.com/d9849125-6adb-4bf6-ad76-65418a87b839
The third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's Visions
https://www.brighteon.com/649ccbcb-216c-466a-bd8f-4b6831946101
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
The Two Witnesses, Prophecies of Gog and Magog
https://www.brighteon.com/7affd716-0198-4490-98ab-53eba8c5f586
Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
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