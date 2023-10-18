Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Grid Down, Power Up" documentary trailer
channel image
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
20 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
22 views
Published Wednesday

Courtesy of Producer/Director, David Tice and griddownpowerup.com.  Another Reason to Go "Off-Grid," ASAP! 


To earn extra money so you can afford to be totally "off-the-grid," click-on: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid and/or tinyurl.com/1HOGcompPlan

To learn about President Biden's NEW Inflation Reduction Act to get up to $14,000 in upfront rebates for certain energy upgrades if you're low- to moderate-income or 30 to 50% federal tax CREDITS, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo

For free world-class energy-savings tips, products, & services, visit: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid &

tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your home, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

$$$ To say “GOOD-BYE” to your commercial buildings’ energy bills & to be TOTALLY energy independent, visit our commercial buildings division’s, Green Sunshine Power Co.,  sites at:

tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu & youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany

To schedule a FREE net zero energy consultation for your business, organization, or government, fill-out: tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsultation

To schedule a TOTAL time- and $$$-FREEDOM coaching call so you can "own your life" or volunteer for the below non-profits, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

To have your name be listed on our "(Green) Wall of Energy Conservation Fame" after qualifying to be a "Below 1,000 (kWh/month) Club" member, visit: tinyurl.com/Below1000club


Keywords
terrorismpower outagegrid attackvulnerable electric grid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket