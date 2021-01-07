© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Simon Parkes - UK Jan 7 2021 Italy and Vatican Exposed in What Happened Yesterday.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • January 07, 2021
Simon Parkes with a message of hope.
Listen to this conference call that fills in the data for what Simon is saying here. https://www.brighteon.com/33077490-ca92-434e-8b03-d03aa8fe268d
Everything will change for the better IF We The People stand firm.. The end game will be revealed, the corruption will be exposed and taken down soon... But not today. Do not panic, the good guys have not lost... Repent, Forsake all personal sin, the sins of the nation, ASK for forgiveness, and for God for his sovereign will to be done.
Listen to this conference call that fills in the data for what Simon is saying here. https://www.brighteon.com/33077490-ca92-434e-8b03-d03aa8fe268d
Everything will change for the better IF We The People stand firm.. The end game will be revealed, the corruption will be exposed and taken down soon... But not today. Do not panic, the good guys have not lost... Repent, Forsake all personal sin, the sins of the nation, ASK for forgiveness, and for God for his sovereign will to be done.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.