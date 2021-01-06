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BREAKING: EVIDENCE IS COMPLETE.. Obama Vatican DEEP STATE, together to bring in DARK AGES
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416 views • January 06, 2021
Breaking. New info on this post. Dec 7th 2021 https://nationsinaction.org/2021/01/press-release-voter-fraud/
Simon Parkes has evidence just released. here is the introduction if you have not seen it. https://www.brighteon.com/63823d23-7e5b-4621-898b-93fb94499706
How Obama and the Deep State with 400 million dollars partnered with the Vatican using a satalite network to take down the US, throw the election and move humanity back to the DARK AGES.
Go to Twitter and Search #Italydidit #Contecomesclean #contedidit
Post this on Twitter.
General Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, President Trump all aware and this is breaking right now. Jan 6th 2021
https://nationsinaction.org/
See Simon's 5 min explanation here: https://www.brighteon.com/63823d23-7e5b-4621-898b-93fb94499706
Simon Parkes has evidence just released. here is the introduction if you have not seen it. https://www.brighteon.com/63823d23-7e5b-4621-898b-93fb94499706
How Obama and the Deep State with 400 million dollars partnered with the Vatican using a satalite network to take down the US, throw the election and move humanity back to the DARK AGES.
Go to Twitter and Search #Italydidit #Contecomesclean #contedidit
Post this on Twitter.
General Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, President Trump all aware and this is breaking right now. Jan 6th 2021
https://nationsinaction.org/
See Simon's 5 min explanation here: https://www.brighteon.com/63823d23-7e5b-4621-898b-93fb94499706
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