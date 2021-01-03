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URGENT MAKE VIRAL - UK VACCINATION ARMY FORCE/ EMERGENCY TRIBUNAL INDICTMENT NEWS UPDATE
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67107 views • January 03, 2021
URGENT VIDEO- DO NOT IGNORE- GET THIS OUT VIRAL AS FAST AS POSSIBLE-
TRIBUNAL WEBSITE LINKS PLEASE SHARE AND REPORT ON THIS
FOLLOW UP VIDEO https://www.brighteon.com/56ddc169-6135-432e-b4f6-a9389acdec36
PLEASE LIKE, SHARE,OPEN YOUR OWN CHANNEL AND SUBSCRIBE TO MY BRIGHTEON PAGE FOR REGULAR URGENT MUST SEE NEWS UPDATES.. THANK YOU-
www.peaceinspace.org https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2020/11/indictment-hearing-genocide-crimes-against-humanity-by-5g-pandemic-perpetrators-parts-1-to-3.html
PFIZER VIOLATION LINK
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/pfizer
UK ARE RECRUITING A NEW 'JAB ARMY 'OF UNLICENSED UNQUALIFIED UNPROFESSIONAL PEOPLE TO FORCE VACCINATE 54 MILLION PEOPLE WITH LETHAL DEADLY VACCINATIONS- BY A COMPANY PFIZER WITH A TWO DECADE LONG HISTORY OF VIOLATIONS WHEREBY PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY BEEN KILLED AND PARALYZED- THIS MUST BE STOPPED BEFORE MORE PEOPLE ARE KILLED AND INJURED-
Report on the Case I won called 'Seven vs Gossage and Nine Others' in the British High Courts which exposes horrific crimes against innocent defenseless people .See evidence below that the UK have been systematically intentionally robbing,terrorizing, torturing and murdering innocent law abiding British people in heinous ways and then quickly covering the truth up.. Please share and also report on this...
Please www.thefarrellreport.net
TRIBUNAL WEBSITE LINKS PLEASE SHARE AND REPORT ON THIS
FOLLOW UP VIDEO https://www.brighteon.com/56ddc169-6135-432e-b4f6-a9389acdec36
PLEASE LIKE, SHARE,OPEN YOUR OWN CHANNEL AND SUBSCRIBE TO MY BRIGHTEON PAGE FOR REGULAR URGENT MUST SEE NEWS UPDATES.. THANK YOU-
www.peaceinspace.org https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2020/11/indictment-hearing-genocide-crimes-against-humanity-by-5g-pandemic-perpetrators-parts-1-to-3.html
PFIZER VIOLATION LINK
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/pfizer
UK ARE RECRUITING A NEW 'JAB ARMY 'OF UNLICENSED UNQUALIFIED UNPROFESSIONAL PEOPLE TO FORCE VACCINATE 54 MILLION PEOPLE WITH LETHAL DEADLY VACCINATIONS- BY A COMPANY PFIZER WITH A TWO DECADE LONG HISTORY OF VIOLATIONS WHEREBY PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY BEEN KILLED AND PARALYZED- THIS MUST BE STOPPED BEFORE MORE PEOPLE ARE KILLED AND INJURED-
Report on the Case I won called 'Seven vs Gossage and Nine Others' in the British High Courts which exposes horrific crimes against innocent defenseless people .See evidence below that the UK have been systematically intentionally robbing,terrorizing, torturing and murdering innocent law abiding British people in heinous ways and then quickly covering the truth up.. Please share and also report on this...
Please www.thefarrellreport.net
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