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ORBIT SODOM SATAN ORBIT ΣΟΔΟΜΑ ΣΑΤΑΝΙΣΜΟΣ https://ugetube.com/watch/trVOrYCTeHgJSZU , https://rumble.com/v1pe098-orbit-sodom-satan.html . SOURCE – ΠΗΓΗ: https://youtu.be/VZIzJ4LpAf0
ΨΥΧΟΠΑΙΔΟΒΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΣΕ ΜΙΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ ΣΗΨΗΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΚΥΝΑΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΨΗΦΙΑΚΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΠΡΟΔΡΟΜΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΕΜΦΥΤΕΨΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ ΤΟΥ 666 ΣΤΟΝ ΝΕΚΡΟ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΛΑΟ https://rumble.com/v1nfvqg-the-dead-soul-of-demonized-society.html , https://www.brighteon.com/773aa37b-2668-4e64-a475-1db24b0cdcbd , https://ugetube.com/watch/ESDgwa377wi6Kde .
"ΠΑΙΔΕΡΑΣΤΕΣ" ΚΑΙ "ΠΑΙΔΟΦΙΛΟΙ" ΝΑ ΛΕΤΕ ΕΠΙΜΕΝΟΥΝ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΙ ΣΤΑ "ΣΟΔΟΜΙΤΙΚΑ ΜΜΕ" ΚΑΙ ΟΧΙ "ΠΑΙΔΟΒΙΑΣΤΕΣ" ΣΑΝ ΝΑ "ΣΥΝΑΙΝΟΥΝ" ΣΕ ΕΡΩΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΑΞΗ ΔΩΔΕΚΑΧΡΟΝΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΒΙΑΖΕΤΑΙ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ Η ΨΥΧΗ ΤΟΥΣ (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ) https://rumble.com/v1oj9ja-soul-rape.html , https://www.brighteon.com/6f0b0f0d-a96c-4225-823a-22481fb404c0
, https://ugetube.com/watch/SaBRDcZfWhZQMnI
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web
Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr , https://twitter.com/freevolitiongr .