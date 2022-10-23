Create New Account
ORBIT SODOM SATAN ORBIT ΣΟΔΟΜΑ ΣΑΤΑΝΙΣΜΟΣ
ORBIT SODOM SATAN ORBIT ΣΟΔΟΜΑ ΣΑΤΑΝΙΣΜΟΣ  https://ugetube.com/watch/trVOrYCTeHgJSZU  ,   https://rumble.com/v1pe098-orbit-sodom-satan.html  .   SOURCE – ΠΗΓΗ:  https://youtu.be/VZIzJ4LpAf0 


ΨΥΧΟΠΑΙΔΟΒΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΣΕ ΜΙΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ ΣΗΨΗΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΚΥΝΑΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΨΗΦΙΑΚΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΠΡΟΔΡΟΜΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΕΜΦΥΤΕΨΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ ΤΟΥ 666 ΣΤΟΝ ΝΕΚΡΟ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΛΑΟ https://rumble.com/v1nfvqg-the-dead-soul-of-demonized-society.html   ,  https://www.brighteon.com/773aa37b-2668-4e64-a475-1db24b0cdcbd  ,   https://ugetube.com/watch/ESDgwa377wi6Kde  .


"ΠΑΙΔΕΡΑΣΤΕΣ" ΚΑΙ "ΠΑΙΔΟΦΙΛΟΙ" ΝΑ ΛΕΤΕ ΕΠΙΜΕΝΟΥΝ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΙ ΣΤΑ "ΣΟΔΟΜΙΤΙΚΑ ΜΜΕ" ΚΑΙ ΟΧΙ "ΠΑΙΔΟΒΙΑΣΤΕΣ" ΣΑΝ ΝΑ "ΣΥΝΑΙΝΟΥΝ" ΣΕ ΕΡΩΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΑΞΗ ΔΩΔΕΚΑΧΡΟΝΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΒΙΑΖΕΤΑΙ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ Η ΨΥΧΗ ΤΟΥΣ (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ) https://rumble.com/v1oj9ja-soul-rape.html  ,  https://www.brighteon.com/6f0b0f0d-a96c-4225-823a-22481fb404c0 
https://ugetube.com/watch/SaBRDcZfWhZQMnI 


ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web 
Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr www.freevolition.gr  ,  https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/  και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition  , ΣΤΟ UGEtube  https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr  και στο  https://rumble.com/freevolition  .  https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive  . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης:  https://brighteon.social/@freevolition  ,  https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr  ,  https://twitter.com/freevolitiongr  .

christsalvationsatantruthantichristdictatorshipsodomorbit

