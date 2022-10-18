Create New Account
"ΠΑΙΔΕΡΑΣΤΕΣ" ΚΑΙ "ΠΑΙΔΟΦΙΛΟΙ" ΝΑ ΛΕΤΕ ΕΠΙΜΕΝΟΥΝ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΙ ΣΤΑ "ΣΟΔΟΜΙΤΙΚΑ ΜΜΕ" ΚΑΙ ΟΧΙ "ΠΑΙΔΟΒΙΑΣΤΕΣ" ΣΑΝ ΝΑ "ΣΥΝΑΙΝΟΥΝ" ΣΕ ΕΡΩΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΑΞΗ ΔΩΔΕΚΑΧΡΟΝΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΒΙΑΖΕΤΑΙ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ Η ΨΥΧΗ ΤΟΥΣ
freevolition.gr
Published a month ago |

https://ugetube.com/watch/SaBRDcZfWhZQMnI   https://rumble.com/v1oj9ja-soul-rape.html  

ΨΥΧΟΠΑΙΔΟΒΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΣΕ ΜΙΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ ΣΗΨΗΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΚΥΝΑΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΨΗΦΙΑΚΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΠΡΟΔΡΟΜΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΕΜΦΥΤΕΨΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ ΤΟΥ 666 ΣΤΟΝ ΝΕΚΡΟ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΛΑΟ  https://rumble.com/v1nfvqg-the-dead-soul-of-demonized-society.html   
 https://www.brighteon.com/773aa37b-2668-4e64-a475-1db24b0cdcbd    https://ugetube.com/watch/ESDgwa377wi6Kde  


ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web 
Site  www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr   www.freevolition.gr   https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr   και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition    ΣΤΟ UGEtube  https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr    και  
στο  https://rumble.com/freevolition  https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive   Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης:  https://brighteon.social/@freevolition    https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr     https://twitter.com/freevolitiongr 

christsalvationtruth

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
