"ΠΑΙΔΕΡΑΣΤΕΣ" ΚΑΙ "ΠΑΙΔΟΦΙΛΟΙ" ΝΑ ΛΕΤΕ ΕΠΙΜΕΝΟΥΝ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΙ ΣΤΑ "ΣΟΔΟΜΙΤΙΚΑ ΜΜΕ" ΚΑΙ ΟΧΙ "ΠΑΙΔΟΒΙΑΣΤΕΣ" ΣΑΝ ΝΑ "ΣΥΝΑΙΝΟΥΝ" ΣΕ ΕΡΩΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΑΞΗ ΔΩΔΕΚΑΧΡΟΝΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΒΙΑΖΕΤΑΙ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ Η ΨΥΧΗ ΤΟΥΣ https://ugetube.com/watch/SaBRDcZfWhZQMnI https://rumble.com/v1oj9ja-soul-rape.html
ΨΥΧΟΠΑΙΔΟΒΙΑΣΜΟΣ
ΣΕ ΜΙΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ ΣΗΨΗΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΚΥΝΑΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΨΗΦΙΑΚΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΤΩΝ
ΠΡΟΔΡΟΜΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΕΜΦΥΤΕΨΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ ΤΟΥ 666 ΣΤΟΝ ΝΕΚΡΟ
ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΛΑΟ https://rumble.com/v1nfvqg-the-dead-soul-of-demonized-society.html
https://www.brighteon.com/773aa37b-2668-4e64-a475-1db24b0cdcbd https://ugetube.com/watch/ESDgwa377wi6Kde
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web
Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr www.freevolition.gr https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και
στο https://rumble.com/freevolition https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr https://twitter.com/freevolitiongr
