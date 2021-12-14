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💥💥💥WARNING💥💥💥 from Dr Robert Malone who created the mRNA gene therapy vaccine technology
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203 views • December 14, 2021
This “vaccine” creates spike proteins that cannot be reversed.
Spike proteins damage internal organs and is irreversible.
Resist.
Do NOT give your children the vaccine.
It just might be that the unvaccinated children save the lives of the rest of humanity.
Let’s share this... but if you post it on social media it would be better not to use Dr. Malone‘s name because it will be banned or shadowbanned.
You can save this video to your device and upload it... >> Winston's method (this link works for Brighteon, Bitchute and Rumble; hoping to upload mass download instructions for Odysee, BeSovereign, YouTube, Vimeo, Buzzsprout in the near future): https://www.brighteon.com/7f3d0641-a3e8-4faa-940b-b72ebd919279
The link to the video with his entire speech is here:
>> Dr. Malone: Before You Inject Your Child >> https://rumble.com/vqpwng-dr.-malone-before-you-inject-your-child.html
Spike proteins damage internal organs and is irreversible.
Resist.
Do NOT give your children the vaccine.
It just might be that the unvaccinated children save the lives of the rest of humanity.
Let’s share this... but if you post it on social media it would be better not to use Dr. Malone‘s name because it will be banned or shadowbanned.
You can save this video to your device and upload it... >> Winston's method (this link works for Brighteon, Bitchute and Rumble; hoping to upload mass download instructions for Odysee, BeSovereign, YouTube, Vimeo, Buzzsprout in the near future): https://www.brighteon.com/7f3d0641-a3e8-4faa-940b-b72ebd919279
The link to the video with his entire speech is here:
>> Dr. Malone: Before You Inject Your Child >> https://rumble.com/vqpwng-dr.-malone-before-you-inject-your-child.html
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