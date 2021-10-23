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[original video!] How to automatically download videos from Brighteon, and manually from Bitchute, Rumble! (Mac OS X)
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720 views • October 23, 2021
Winston uses a female voice
https://www.videolan.org/vlc/
https://www.python.org/downloads/
https://www.howtogeek.com/721416/how-to-turn-on-the-develop-menu-in-safari-on-mac/
https://www.infowarsstore.com/winter-sun-vitamin-d
THE brighteon.py CODE!!! >>
https://yikmiu.info/2021/2920/ (mirrored as my original will expire)
or download via Box here https://app.box.com/s/p6f9ckt8ppu3u4f800s3qgdp3ceexggu
https://www.videolan.org/vlc/
https://www.python.org/downloads/
https://www.howtogeek.com/721416/how-to-turn-on-the-develop-menu-in-safari-on-mac/
https://www.infowarsstore.com/winter-sun-vitamin-d
THE brighteon.py CODE!!! >>
https://yikmiu.info/2021/2920/ (mirrored as my original will expire)
or download via Box here https://app.box.com/s/p6f9ckt8ppu3u4f800s3qgdp3ceexggu
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