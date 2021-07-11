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188) Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg WHO whistleblower talking about the corrupted WHO
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131 views • July 11, 2021
Credits to Back to The Light, May 11th, 2021:
Whistleblower Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg talking about the korrupted WHO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhLh1nMyuEOv/
Another whistleblower - Astrid Stuckelberger WHO whistleblower: https://www.brighteon.com/2969e46b-cd98-4673-932c-cccc37f65d56
This eye opening interview with Wolfgang Wodarg is one of the best in the series. He was a doctor, a public health official, member of the German parliament and later the Council of Europe. He fought against the 2009 Swine Flu situation and is an honorable and honest man we should all listen to. February 22nd, 2021
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Whistleblower Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg talking about the korrupted WHO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhLh1nMyuEOv/
Another whistleblower - Astrid Stuckelberger WHO whistleblower: https://www.brighteon.com/2969e46b-cd98-4673-932c-cccc37f65d56
This eye opening interview with Wolfgang Wodarg is one of the best in the series. He was a doctor, a public health official, member of the German parliament and later the Council of Europe. He fought against the 2009 Swine Flu situation and is an honorable and honest man we should all listen to. February 22nd, 2021
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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