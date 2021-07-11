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187) Astrid Stuckelberger WHO whistleblower - vaccines as a bioweapon to depopulate - International Organisation Scam
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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513 views • July 11, 2021
Credits to Alternative Media Published June 22, 2021:
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger WHO whistleblower - vaccines as a bioweapon to depopulate - entire interview
https://rumble.com/vivkrl-astrid-stuckelberger-who-whistleblower-vaccines-as-a-bioweapon-to-depopulat.html
Summary: https://www.brighteon.com/6a3cc99d-1245-406f-9c50-5d96f4bac156

June 2nd 2021

https://unige.academia.edu/AstridStuckelberger/CurriculumVitae?fbclid=IwAR3quT55QwKFORGEsibPNZNfGpm3WrFKn5V48VHRqP3NoMAUM0aivu9hXKk

https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05?fbclid=IwAR19f3bFkjLwoELkEStphb6s_YCIY2o7mn6UX_PCGwwpO5Q1AI0G7227AyA

The entire video of Corona investigative committee Nr. 41: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HRzK56BcrKjQ/

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/who-chief-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-may-face-genocide-charges-2fbfz7sff?fbclid=IwAR0Ib34bKng-PsOdFZbOUOQ-SVQMIajwtwjiOxXSfBo5NmC229IjAab_BYM

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrM60cLxM6Gm/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WmorKkwfj4c/

LANCET admits - PCR testing is not the appropriate gold standard for evaluating a SARS-CoV-2 public health test.
For 1 year used the wrong methode to test people on covid 19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext?fbclid=IwAR2GKTiF-4Tjo5B1n_GRPY2sY5lTTO1UNuX1zwvzDQjHF6E8h5Xf75Nn3Sg

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/15/who-changes-definition-of-herd-immunity.aspx?ui=57bf41d35439647102f5720e797b20397eab8970d57f32d7147eee0629b891f3&;cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2ReadMore&cid=20210115&mid=DM765667&rid=1059215815&fbclid=IwAR2kNAG2r4Nk5WDDNwIcECnS6WSIoJjUULZ3nBSiylttpd2P1ks2yLg1keE

https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/stop-the-vaccination-certificate-in-the-eu?fbclid=IwAR1gB1sw86mxhEnsoPROfsuoP4WOXDSgGfwCcl6A5ZL74Q8BvjQIsrlMlus

https://www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT.20.265892.pdf?fbclid=IwAR37HSL7jsTqmdb426qAn8XjuFFKtWwTvyAR-5c7mn2s3QydzEzaurEH01s

https://noorchashm.medium.com/a-letter-of-warning-to-fda-and-pfizer-on-the-immunological-danger-of-covid-19-vaccination-in-the-7d17d037982d

https://www.dropbox.com/s/fppjj8ytsknzq3l/WHO%20Change%20of%20the%20definition%20Immunity%20.JPG?dl=0

https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/herd-immunity-lockdowns-and-covid-19?fbclid=IwAR3_pkM1ZgoVhLEaJoTVWTxJsX_JPtOehnkEylifr_Obh9HYd7_2WIU_cTo

https://www.docdroid.net/aoZfG1E/the-sovereign-independent-june-2011-4th-edition-pdf

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13554?fbclid=IwAR2ff36mgB7n0wYKAXwPvwhe8ma11G_3FD_-ZgHU7jvK52Qlkce6zIceqIQ

Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?

https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/8/4344/htm

Here is a study from Wuhan were they followed up on about 10 million people. It shows that asymptotic positive tested people, tested with PCR test are incapable of spreading the Corona virus.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/

https://corona-ausschuss.de/
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
https://www.gavi.org/

WHO insider Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger- interviewed on Jerm Warfare:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpUJRvPWVEHt/

Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19:
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/49

Statement by twenty one of Israel’s most decorated scientists and doctors:
https://www.pecc.org.il/docs/call%20to%20suspend%20vaccination%20eng.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3Afq5Lzh6Q5ObE-oJTd7Kj1W9nfgQ3Px30GHiAXYhR-0LReAlWDb93tLc

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg WHO whistleblower: https://www.brighteon.com/b22c111b-2407-43bf-a947-8d6bf2490820


My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Keywords
vaccineswhodepopulationscamwhistleblowerbioweaponastrid stuckelberger
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