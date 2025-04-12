© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daniella Weiss nominated for Nobel Peace Prize!?
Further Info:
Israeli settler organization's “Nachala” Daniella Weiss said Palestinians have lost the right to live in Gaza!:
https://www.brighteon.com/0c2c5c42-c4e2-494c-8ea6-c28a4284832e
Daniella Weiss “Arabs Will Not Stay in Gaza Strip”:
https://www.brighteon.com/4d3b6803-87aa-4321-aa60-824c09e3750c
Former Mayor of Kedumim and Israeli settler leader Daniella Weiss says an army of settlers is ready to occupy Gaza and build new illegal settlements:
https://www.brighteon.com/8eb9caf5-fc23-404b-a722-89845558f6b9
Source @Real World News
