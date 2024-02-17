Former Mayor of Kedumim and Israeli settler leader Daniella Weiss says an army of settlers is ready to occupy Gaza and build new illegal settlements on Israel’s Channel 13.
Ethnic cleansing being openly declared as the Biden Administration gives Israel more bombs and bullets.
These Jews are shameless...
Source @Vanessa Beeley
