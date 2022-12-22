Fauci's Gift to the World

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE ELMO VIDEOS
https://www.brighteon.com/a93c5a91-6f79-4960-8614-313f283f385f
https://www.brighteon.com/422f5e4b-b0fa-461e-a3bb-b733b8b273f4
Anthony Fauci saves the holiday season by taking a trip to the North Pole to vaccinate Santa himself. "I measured his level of immunity and he is good to go." said the good doctor. He went on to say how Santa can "come down the 'chimminy', leave the presents and you have nothing to worry about."
While debunking Anthony Fauci's claim that he had gone to the North Pole to vaccinate Santa Clause
https://www.brighteon.com/a93c5a91-6f79-4960-8614-313f283f385f
whom Peters claims is a "Pureblood" and would never be "vaccinated", Peters then reported that beloved Elmo, of Sesame Street fame, has sadly died "suddenly... and without explanation". The world moarns the loss of Elmo.
https://www.brighteon.com/422f5e4b-b0fa-461e-a3bb-b733b8b273f4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.