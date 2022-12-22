Fauci's Gift to the World

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE ELMO VIDEOS





https://www.brighteon.com/422f5e4b-b0fa-461e-a3bb-b733b8b273f4







Anthony Fauci saves the holiday season by taking a trip to the North Pole to vaccinate Santa himself. "I measured his level of immunity and he is good to go." said the good doctor. He went on to say how Santa can "come down the 'chimminy', leave the presents and you have nothing to worry about."

While debunking Anthony Fauci's claim that he had gone to the North Pole to vaccinate Santa Clause

whom Peters claims is a "Pureblood" and would never be "vaccinated", Peters then reported that beloved Elmo, of Sesame Street fame, has sadly died "suddenly... and without explanation". The world moarns the loss of Elmo.

