STEW PETERS: Elmo Dies Suddenly

While debunking Anthony Fauci's claim that he had gone to the North Pole to

vaccinate Santa Clause >https://www.brighteon.com/a93c5a91-6f79-4960-8614-

313f283f385f<, whom Peters claims is a "Pureblood" and would never be

"vaccinated", Peters then reported that beloved Elmo, of Sesame Street fame,

has sadly died "suddenly... and without explanation". The world moarns the

loss of Elmo.

NEWSPAPER CLIP

The Sesame Street Sheet - 19 Dec 2022

Elmo, of Sesame Street fame, died suddenly at the age of 38 in his bed at his Sesame Street residence in Manhattan Monday night.

Family members say that Elmo had received the SARS-CoV-2 experimental gene therapy injection on the 28th of June and he didn't seem to be the same monster since. However, they went on to say that they are glad he received the shot, as Elmo would have suffered a worse death without it.

Reportedly, Elmo died "suddenly, without explanation" and it was "very sad". Upon preparing Elmo for burial, the embalmer found long yarn-like clots in Elmo's stuffing.