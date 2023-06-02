Stuntman Joe Strikes Yet Again

[Bidan]’s Face Plant
* Another staged fall?
* Watch how this guy moves.
* That’s a young man with good motor function, which isn’t possible if he was old or had dementia/cognitive decline.
* Spoiler: take another look at his fall up the stairs of Air Force One 2 years ago.
* Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.