Stuntman Joe [Bidan]

Take another look at [Bidan]’s staged fall up the stairs of Air Force One.

Watch how this guy (read: stuntman) moves.

Is that the motor function of a 78-year-old man with dementia/cognitive decline?

Plus check out the paint job on the underside of that plane.

Notice anything strange?

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.





Tucker Carlson Tonight (19 March 2021)