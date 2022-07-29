Dr. Anthony Fauci "12 Years after vaccine all hell breaks loose" (1999) v1

UPDATE - NOTE: the end of the video got clipped, and it REALLY bothered me, so i went back to the original, fixed it and posted a new improved version here:

https://www.brighteon.com/fca856da-0d70-4966-802d-7979e3197503

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In 1999, Anthony Fauci warned that the potential harms of a new vaccine may only become apparent after more than a decade.

"If you take it [the vaccine] and a year goes by, and everybody's fine. Then you say, 'Okay, that's good, now let's give it to 500 people'. And then a year goes by and everything's fine. You say, 'Now let's give it to thousands of people'. And then you find out that it takes 12 years for all hell to break loose, and then what have you done?"

Source: https://rumble.com/v1dgdnb-fauci-urges-caution-when-introducing-new-vaccine-harms-may-take-decade-to-b.html

I trimmed it shorter.

This is from a NOVA episode:

NOVA | Surviving AIDS - Discovery Science Documentary

originally broadcast on NOVA on February 2, 1999

found that here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpaUH5RK4eI

SubStack Mirror:

https://mole.substack.com/p/dr-anthony-fauci-12-years-after-vaccine





