Dr. Anthony Fauci "12 Years after vaccine all hell breaks loose" (1999)

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In 1999, Anthony Fauci warned that the potential harms of a new vaccine may only become apparent after more than a decade.

"If you take it, [the vaccine] and then a year goes by and everybody's fine, then you say, OK, that's good, now let's give it to 500 people; and then a year goes by and everything's fine. You say, Well, then, now let's give it to thousands of people, and then you find out that it takes twelve years for all hell to break loose, and then what have you done?"

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CLIP is from a NOVA episode ORIGINALLY broadcast February 2, 1999 (54:29)

NOVA | “Surviving AIDS” - Discovery Science Documentary

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/aids/

(relevant Fauci comments starts about 5:54)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpaUH5RK4eI

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