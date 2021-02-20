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Morals, Ethics, and Civility
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10 views • February 20, 2021
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker delves into Values vs Morals, Ethics, and Civility, and shows how immoral, unethical people are always those who are the most UN-CIVIL, and it always comes from them rejecting God, the Bible, and sound moral principles. A Bible society is a society that teaches RESPECT and HONOR. To depart from that is chaos, and always leads to hatred, wickedness, and even war. (Something we DO NOT WANT!!!)
The Booklet entitled: THE UNCIVIL WAR is available from: https://confederateshop.com/
The video where I speak in front of the Confederate Monument before the "cancel-culture" zealots took it down is found here: https://www.brighteon.com/8215059f-d659-47e6-9786-0cece1e3a5f9
The Booklet entitled: THE UNCIVIL WAR is available from: https://confederateshop.com/
The video where I speak in front of the Confederate Monument before the "cancel-culture" zealots took it down is found here: https://www.brighteon.com/8215059f-d659-47e6-9786-0cece1e3a5f9
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